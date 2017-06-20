2011 was Austin's hottest year on record

Setting another climate record in a year that has toppled many Austin and state records that contain the words "heat" and "dry," 2011 was the city's hottest year on record, with an average temperature of 72.6 degrees beating 2006's record of 71.7 degrees. During 2011 farmers and ranchers lost billions in crops and livestock, Central Texas's main reservoirs dropped to the lowest levels seen in almost a half-century, and the state suffered through its costliest wildfire in September in Bastrop, all at the hands of a crippling drought.

