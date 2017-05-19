VIDEO: Fireball streaks across Bastrop sky
For the past two years, Aaron Olmsted has had a dash camera mounted in his car. He says he has it because he drives a quick car and the camera comes in handy in certain situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Thu
|Sharing a fart
|6
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Sharing a fart
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 23
|More farts please
|17
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|May 22
|Tons of farts
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|May 22
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|May 21
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|jallen5894
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC