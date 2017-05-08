Tree protection ordinances targeted b...

Tree protection ordinances targeted by Republicans, defended by city officials

Tuesday May 2

State lawmakers on Monday took public input on one of several bills filed this year that would restrict the ability of cities to ban residents from cutting down trees on their properties. About 50 Texas cities have enacted such "tree protection" ordinances in an effort to preserve a natural aesthetic or protect property values - among other reasons.

