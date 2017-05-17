Small and cute: why crafters love 'li...

Small and cute: why crafters love 'little thingies'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Brandon Sun

When my daughter Grace was little, she collected tiny objects, sometimes pilfered from her sister and squirreled away in her bedroom. Among the 4-year-old's prized collection of teeny-tiny items were a Barbie suitcase, Hello Kitty erasers, a 1-inch plastic baby and animal figurines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Tue Wet farts 2
Trumps Covering Up Something Tue Vote for farts 8
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... May 15 Fartography 3
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC