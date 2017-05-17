Rodney Reed case: Testimony calls alternate suspect's alibi into question
A lower court will examine testimony in the case of Rodney Reed that casts doubt on an alternate suspect's alibi, following an opinion issued Wednesday by the State Court of Criminal Appeals. In 1998, a Bastrop County jury convicted Reed of sexually assaulting, strangling and dumping the body of Stacey Stites along a rural road.
