Mother who lost 130LBS can now be lifted by her husband

Mom-of-two who weighed over 300lbs shows off her excess skin while posing in a bikini, as she celebrates the fact her husband can finally lift her up after she lost more than 130LBS Jordaan Kirkham, 24, from Bastrop, Texas, has shed nearly half her body weight since she started her weight loss journey in January 2015 She celebrated her success by sharing a snapshot of her husband Daniel Kirkham lifting her in a pool, while she bared her excess skin in a bikini 'The excess skin is real, but that's what you get when you've lost 130lbs,' she captioned the image Since it was posted on April 28, the image has been liked more than 48,000 times, with many people dubbing her an inspiration A mother-of-two who once weighed over 300lbs is celebrating her husband being able to pick her up for the first time after she lost nearly half her body weight.

