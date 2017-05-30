Mother finds son in padded room at el...

Mother finds son in padded room at elementary school

Friday May 26 Read more: WSOCTV

Kayla Chavez, a mother in the Bastrop school district, posted this picture to her Facebook page on Tuesday. She said her 5-year-old son had been placed in a padded room at Lost Pines Elementary School without adult supervision.

