Central Texas beer distributor closing 2 warehouses, affecting
Capitol Wright Distributing is shuttering its warehouses in Bastrop and New Braunfels but plans to keep most of its employees from both facilities. Capitol Wright Distributing supplies retailers in 14 Central Texas counties with alcoholic beverages from 54 companies including MillerCoors.
