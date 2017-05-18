Aaron Franklin talks perfectionism, T...

Aaron Franklin talks perfectionism, Thin Lizzy, Hot Luck and more | The...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Austin American Statesman

On April 28, 2017, Aaron Franklin greeted customers at Franklin's Barbecue, which he co-owns with his wife Stacy Franklin. The couple opened their restaurant in March 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Thu Sharing a fart 6
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Sharing a fart 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 23 More farts please 17
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) May 22 Tons of farts 4
moving to austin! (Apr '13) May 22 Farting Eric 4
Blue footballs May 21 Farts 4 cash 2
Investigator Randy McMillan (Jan '16) Mar '17 jallen5894 2
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC