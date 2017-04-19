Overnight fire damages Bastrop restau...

Overnight fire damages Bastrop restaurant

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Bastrop fire crews closed down a block of a downtown street as they fought a fire at a restaurant early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the Ramos Restaurant on Chestnut Street around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a fire.

