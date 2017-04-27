If you hear loud noises from Camp Swift on Saturday, dona t be alarmed
Forty-pound demolition charges will be discharged at the Texas Army National Guard's training facility from around 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. People who live near Camp Swift, located on State Highway 95 just north of downtown Bastrop, may hear loud noises that sound like thunder or explosives, as well as see and smell smoke in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|3 hr
|AdoptionPhart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|13 hr
|Bowel of ICEcream
|53
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|15 hr
|Sharts tank
|7
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|15 hr
|Finger fart pull
|2
|Jesse Galvan Jr
|Tue
|BatPharts
|2
|go home
|Mon
|Please phart
|2
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|May 6
|StandPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC