If you hear loud noises from Camp Swift on Saturday, dona t be alarmed

Forty-pound demolition charges will be discharged at the Texas Army National Guard's training facility from around 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. People who live near Camp Swift, located on State Highway 95 just north of downtown Bastrop, may hear loud noises that sound like thunder or explosives, as well as see and smell smoke in the air.

