Fatal Bastrop fire scene on Ash Street

Thursday Apr 27

A man was found dead outside of a trailer on fire when first responders arrived at the scene after midnight Thursday morning. According to the Bastrop County Emergency Service District 2 chief, crews were called to the scene at 12:37 a.m. on reports of an explosion with possibly injury.

