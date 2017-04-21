Death Watch: DNA Testing Denied for R...

Death Watch: DNA Testing Denied for Rodney Reed

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Austin Chronicle

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a Bastrop County court's decision to deny additional DNA testing to Rodney Reed . The state's highest criminal court stated in its April 12 opinion that Reed "cannot establish that exculpatory DNA results would have resulted in his acquittal and his motion is not made for the purpose of unreasonable delay."

