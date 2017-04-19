Community Briefs: Diabetes classes, r...

Community Briefs: Diabetes classes, rides for Earth Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Free Press

Free Diabetic Education Classes are being offered by Wimberley Home Health on Wednesdays through May 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Wimberley Home Health Office, Wimberley Medical Plaza 201 FM 3237, Suite 123 Wimberley. Classes will be held May 10, 17, 24 and 31. Plan to attend all four classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 12 hr Sniffing farts 39
Trump cant tell the truth 19 hr We Phart 15
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Wed Texas phartzz 4
News Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07) Wed HasPharts 6
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke Apr 24 GetsPharrts 10
Phart HEAD ! Apr 24 Flip pharts 2
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC