Community Briefs: Diabetes classes, rides for Earth Day
Free Diabetic Education Classes are being offered by Wimberley Home Health on Wednesdays through May 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Wimberley Home Health Office, Wimberley Medical Plaza 201 FM 3237, Suite 123 Wimberley. Classes will be held May 10, 17, 24 and 31. Plan to attend all four classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|12 hr
|Sniffing farts
|39
|Trump cant tell the truth
|19 hr
|We Phart
|15
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Wed
|Texas phartzz
|4
|Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07)
|Wed
|HasPharts
|6
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|Apr 24
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|Apr 24
|Flip pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC