Train hits bus carrying tour from Texas senior center, killing 4 people

A bus hit by a train in Mississippi - killing four people - was carrying people on a trip organized by a Texas senior center. A flier for the tour says some passengers boarded Sunday in Austin, Texas, and others boarded about 30 miles east in Bastrop, Texas.

