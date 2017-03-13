The Latest: Driver yelled to get off ...

The Latest: Driver yelled to get off bus before train hit it

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WWSB

The Latest on fatal crash between a tour bus and freight train in Mississippi: : A survivor of the deadly bus crash in Mississippi says she was sitting right behind the driver when the bus became lodged on a railroad crossing. Justine Nygren of Austin, Texas, says the driver yelled for everyone to get off, but stayed on the bus himself, trying to ensure that people did leave.

