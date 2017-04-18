Seton to open new emergency room, off...

Seton to open new emergency room, office building in Bastrop in 2018

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Seton's new medical campus will be located on a 32-acre site on the southeast corner of the Grove development at Texas 71 and Texas 304. CONTRIBUTED Seton Healthcare Family is opening a new medical campus in Bastrop that will house an emergency medicine facility with ambulatory care services and a medical office building.

