NTSB: Fatal railroad crossing not on tour bus route

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Texas tour bus hit by a freight train in a deadly crash wasn't supposed to have taken the road where it got stuck at a rail crossing earlier this week, a federal official said Thursday. National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt said the driver may have followed a GPS set for commercial vehicle use rather than directions from the tour company, WLOX-TV reported .

