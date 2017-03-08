Four killed as train ploughs into bus...

Four killed as train ploughs into bus carrying old people's home residents

Four people have been killed after a train crashed into a bus carrying residents from an old people's home. Firefighters rushed to the scene after a freight train smashed into the charter bus yesterday, pushing it 300 feet down the tracks.

