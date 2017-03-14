Details Emerge on What Went Wrong in Tour Bus, Train Accident in Mississippi
The Texas tour bus hit by a freight train in a deadly crash in Mississippi wasn't supposed to have taken the road where it got stuck at a rail crossing earlier this week, a federal official said Thursday. National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt said the driver may have followed a GPS set for commercial vehicle use rather than directions from the tour company, WLOX-TV reported.
