County honors Tarver for 30 years of service to Lord
Rev. Eric Tarver is shown here preaching during the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration this past year. This is just one of the many events he helps with as a the leader of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I still love you farts
|13 hr
|Fitzfartrick
|4
|Hippie Hollow Goers
|Mon
|WhatPharts
|4
|Contractors
|Mon
|Spare phaart
|4
|Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ...
|Mon
|Who pharts
|3
|I still love you
|Apr 16
|Farting Cindy Deer
|4
|Dan Hisey Married A Man
|Apr 14
|Jenny Craig
|1
|Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol...
|Apr 14
|Toilet phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC