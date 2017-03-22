Central Texas nurse likely infected patient with Hepatitis C in

A Central Texas nurse likely infected at least one patient with Hepatitis C when the nurse reused saline syringes, according to a report this month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 2015 incident happened in Region 7 of the Department of State Health Services, a 30-county area that includes the Austin metro area counties of Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop, agency spokesman Chris Van Deusen said.

