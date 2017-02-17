Texas State Parks unveils plan for fu...

Texas State Parks unveils plan for future - plus 5 new attractions

Wednesday Feb 8

In 2023, Texas will celebrate 100 years of state parks. In honor of that milestone, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has unveiled the Texas State Parks Centennial Plan , with several goals to accomplish by 2023, including exciting additions.

