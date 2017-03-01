Officials identify 26-year-old gunman...

Officials identify 26-year-old gunman in fatal Central Texas

Thursday Feb 23

Charles Werchan, 26, of Elgin, abducted 26-year-old Ibeth Lopez from a hair salon in Bastrop on Feb. 15, 2017 before taking her to a church in Del Valle and killing her, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. less Charles Werchan, 26, of Elgin, abducted 26-year-old Ibeth Lopez from a hair salon in Bastrop on Feb. 15, 2017 before taking her to a church in Del Valle and killing her, according to the Travis County Sheriff's ... more Travis County Sheriff's Department personnel work at Austin 1st Church as they investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting on Burch Drive off Highway 71 in Del Valle on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

