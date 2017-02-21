Man fatally shoots abducted woman as ...

Man fatally shoots abducted woman as deputies approach

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after investigators say he abducted a woman he knew from a Bastrop barber shop, drove her toward Austin, shot her dead as deputies approached, then turned the gun on himself. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says a man walked into the barber shop about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded that the woman leave with him, brandishing a handgun when the woman refused.

