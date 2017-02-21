Man fatally shoots abducted woman as deputies approach
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after investigators say he abducted a woman he knew from a Bastrop barber shop, drove her toward Austin, shot her dead as deputies approached, then turned the gun on himself. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says a man walked into the barber shop about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded that the woman leave with him, brandishing a handgun when the woman refused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|5 hr
|CleanPharts
|2
|Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Mon
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Feb 18
|LookingPhartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Feb 17
|UnitePhartsc
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC