LCRA meteorologist's data backs up our suspicions about Austin's so-called winter
Travis Ramos of Bastrop paddleboards on Barton Creek during unseasonable warm weather in the low 70s on Saturday December 17, 2016. "It's a pleasant surprise in the middle of winter," Ramos said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Sun
|WordPhart
|6
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Feb 24
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Feb 24
|MopPhartx
|4
|Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Feb 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Review: Crossroads Animal Hospital - Greg Mayna... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Stands Behind Him
|23
|Johnathan Lee Hamilton is missing
|Dec '16
|AngieSH
|1
|First person convicted in Bastrop murder (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|dianaiavuuli
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC