Family says ex-boyfriend killed woman...

Family says ex-boyfriend killed woman in front of deputies in Del Valle

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

In a GoFundMe page , family members say 26-year-old Ibeth Aurora Lopez will be missed "more than words can express." Lopez's sister-in-laws tells KXAN the suspect is the victim's ex-boyfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: eMaids of Austin 2 hr CleanPharts 2
Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16) 10 hr Musikologist 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Mon FavoritePhartzs 3
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin Feb 18 LookingPhartz 2
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... Feb 17 UnitePhartsc 6
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC