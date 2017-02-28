Bastrop gets - Just East of Weird' wi...

Bastrop gets - Just East of Weird' with help from Arlyn's Freddy Fletcher...

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Austin American Statesman

While Bastrop certainly has some gifted homegrown musicians, a local resident who is a musician and producer prominent in Texas music wants to take Bastrop a step further - by pairing local acts with some of the state's best known performers. Freddy Fletcher, a nephew of Willie Nelson and a founder and partner in Austin venue ACL Live and recording studio Arlyn, is kicking off a monthly music series at Viejo's Tacos Y Tequila on Main Street on Friday, March 3. "A show a month is our goal," Fletcher said during an interview at Viejo's with brothers and owners/managers Danny and Joe Oviedo III in attendance.

Read more at Austin American Statesman.

