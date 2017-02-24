Bastrop bank robbery suspect arrested...

Bastrop bank robbery suspect arrested at his home 15 minutes later

Friday Feb 24

An alleged bank robber is behind bars after police say he stole money and threatened workers at a Bastrop bank Friday morning. Around 9:51 a.m. Bastrop police were called to the Greater Texas Federal Credit Union after a man pulled out a gun and started demanding money.

Bastrop, TX

