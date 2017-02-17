After the wildfire: Texas A&M University students help recover the Lost Pines
Approximately 4,000 more trees are taking root in wildfire-scarred Texas soil this weekend thanks to the planting efforts of student volunteers from Texas A&M University. The Bastrop County Complex Fire of 2011 damaged or destroyed 34,000 acres of the county, including 96 percent of Bastrop State Park.
