After the wildfire: Texas A&M University students help recover the Lost Pines

Approximately 4,000 more trees are taking root in wildfire-scarred Texas soil this weekend thanks to the planting efforts of student volunteers from Texas A&M University. The Bastrop County Complex Fire of 2011 damaged or destroyed 34,000 acres of the county, including 96 percent of Bastrop State Park.

