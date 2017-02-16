2 millionth tree to be planted in Bas...

2 millionth tree to be planted in Bastrop County after 2011 fire

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Over 1,500 volunteers have donated 4,500 hours of their time to reforest the Lost Pines on private lands in the five years TreeFolks has spearheaded its reforestation plan in Bastrop County after the 2011 Complex Fire. The organization will plant its 2 millionth tree in Bastrop County on Saturday.

