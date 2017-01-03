With 2016 ups and down behind, Bastrop County judge hopeful for 2017
As he looks back on 2016, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said he is proud of the work commissioners have done to help the county recover from several natural disasters, lower taxes and build infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing community. But despite achieving several milestones last year building new county annex buildings in Smithville and Elgin, progress on projects funded by U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants and construction of a $2.5 million communications tower north of Smithville the county faced challenges that will roll over to 2017.
