Texas State Parks unveils plan for future - plus 5 new attractions

Friday Jan 20

In 2023, Texas will celebrate 100 years of state parks. In honor of that milestone, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has unveiled the Texas State Parks Centennial Plan , with several goals to accomplish by 2023, including exciting additions.

