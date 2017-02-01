Collector discovers error variety of ...

Collector discovers error variety of 1983 Official Mail coil stamp

Friday Jan 13

This United States 20A Great Seal Official Mail coil stamp from 1983 has been certified as a tagging-omitted error. Shown here graphically cropped, it is the first tagging error reported for the 1983 Official Mail issue.

