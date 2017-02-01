Collector discovers error variety of 1983 Official Mail coil stamp
This United States 20A Great Seal Official Mail coil stamp from 1983 has been certified as a tagging-omitted error. Shown here graphically cropped, it is the first tagging error reported for the 1983 Official Mail issue.
