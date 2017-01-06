Bastrop drivers diverted around bridges due to ice

Neighbors of Zoe's Safe Place say the North Austin boarding home's residents are a nuisance, and they are disrupting business, according a l Ice has been reported on State Highway 71 at State Highway 21, and State Highway 71 at Farm to Market 20, according to Bastrop County emergency crews. There have also been multiple crashes on the highways near the bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.