Stories that rocked Bastrop, Bastrop County in 2016

Bastrop County sheriff s deputy Dylan Dorris credits Scott Perkins with saving his life during a disturbance call off Texas 304 on Jan. 16. From the acquittal of a former Bastrop County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed an unarmed black woman to the resignation of several high-ranking officials in Bastrop, many stories and events, big and small, impacted Bastrop and Bastrop County. As the year comes to a close, we reflect on the biggest stories of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.