Police search for suspect in Del Valle homicide

A grant program operated by the state has awarded $8.2 million in the past year and a half to law enforcement agencies large and small for b TRAVIS COUNTY - In the last six months, there has been a surge in the homicides along the Bastrop and Travis County line. In addition to the charges filed on Tuesday , detective are trying to find suspects in five other cases where nine people were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.