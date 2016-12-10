Pedicab service coming to downtown Ba...

Pedicab service coming to downtown Bastrop

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Robert Boyd will open his Pine Street Pedicab company in Bastrop in April and will offer weekend rides through the city's historic and commercial neighborhoods. Temperature gauges in Bastrop measured 50 degrees as Georgina Ngozi shifted her hat and looked out on the Colorado River from her seat in back a red pedicab.

