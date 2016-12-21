Fireworks spark 15-acre grass fire in...

Fireworks spark 15-acre grass fire in Paige

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

2 Fire Chief Josh Gill confirmed that the fire that spread across 15 acres in Paige Wednesday afternoon was started when a kid was playing with fireworks. Officials received a call for the blaze at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Crossroads50 4,203
Jonna Watson 2 hr Terry 1
James Ganzer 4 hr Beatboxedcar 1
News Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07) 19 hr Leah 415
Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit... Dec 25 TexVet 1
Jonna Watson Dec 24 Abagail 1
Looking for any connect in s Austin Dec 24 818Goldie 2
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC