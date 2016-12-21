Fireworks spark 15-acre grass fire in Paige
2 Fire Chief Josh Gill confirmed that the fire that spread across 15 acres in Paige Wednesday afternoon was started when a kid was playing with fireworks. Officials received a call for the blaze at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
