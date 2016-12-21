Commentary: Bastrop Chamber closes 20...

Commentary: Bastrop Chamber closes 2016 with many successes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

As we approach the holiday season I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas. We are thankful that 2017 and its new beginnings are just around the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) 2 hr ChopChattyCathy 78
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 hr Crossroads50 4,238
Looking for any connect in s Austin Wed Dsustin 4
Jonna Watson Dec 27 Terry 1
James Ganzer Dec 27 Beatboxedcar 1
News Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07) Dec 26 Leah 415
Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit... Dec 25 TexVet 1
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC