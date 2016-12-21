Bastrop's Christmas Wine Swirl, Taste...

Bastrop's Christmas Wine Swirl, Taste of the Town winners announced

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

This year's Lost Pines Christmas Wine Swirl on Dec. 9 produced not only a sold-out fun evening, but also a people's choice competition for best winery, best restaurant and best merchant. The 400-plus attendees sipped and shopped their way throughout downtown Bastrop and tasted not only great wines but also great food pairings.

