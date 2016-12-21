Bastrop's Christmas Wine Swirl, Taste of the Town winners announced
This year's Lost Pines Christmas Wine Swirl on Dec. 9 produced not only a sold-out fun evening, but also a people's choice competition for best winery, best restaurant and best merchant. The 400-plus attendees sipped and shopped their way throughout downtown Bastrop and tasted not only great wines but also great food pairings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Bastrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08)
|2 hr
|ChopChattyCathy
|78
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 hr
|Crossroads50
|4,238
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Wed
|Dsustin
|4
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 27
|Terry
|1
|James Ganzer
|Dec 27
|Beatboxedcar
|1
|Man charged with capital murder in stabbings (Jul '07)
|Dec 26
|Leah
|415
|Appears Cheesecake Factory Dislike Cops & Milit...
|Dec 25
|TexVet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bastrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC