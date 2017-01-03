Bastrop police department to get $500...

Bastrop police department to get $500,000 face-lift

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

In 2017, Bastrop plans to develop 1,200-square-feet of empty space at the Adell Powell Police and Courts Building to accommodate the growing police department. The Bastrop police station will receive several upgrades in the new year after the City Council pushed forward a project waiting in the wings since last fiscal year.

