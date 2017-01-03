Bastrop looks back at 2016, welcomes ...

Bastrop looks back at 2016, welcomes 2017 with love

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Tomika Hale, 40, Celita Hale, 11, and Chad Hale, 42, visit Maxine's Cafe in downtown Bastrop on Tuesday. They share their reflections on the year past and hopes for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bastrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 9 hr Candiez7979 4,265
Amber @ gas station Tue Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Tue fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Jan 2 yes 43
News Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis... Dec 30 Who Knew 1
Review: Crossroads Animal Hospital - Greg Mayna... (Feb '09) Dec 30 Stands Behind Him 23
Looking for any connect in s Austin Dec 30 Scott 5
See all Bastrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bastrop Forum Now

Bastrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bastrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bastrop, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC