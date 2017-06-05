Plane crashes on top of car in Polk...

Plane crashes on top of car in Polk...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A pilot was seriously injured Sunday when his plane struck several vehicles near a Polk County church that was holding services. Two nurses from the church provided first aid to the pilot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Placek Jun 2 JPFUCKTOY 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat... May 27 andet1987 7
News Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08) May 24 Ezmire 64
heartland church, winter haven florida (Mar '15) May '17 Smokey4real247 3
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May '17 B1M1P1 88
David miller Apr '17 Polo 1
See all Bartow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartow Forum Now

Bartow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bartow, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC