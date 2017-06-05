Deputies identify pilot in Sunday's plane crash in Bartow
Polk County deputies have identified the pilot involved in Sunday's plane crash as Robert Silva, 61, of Jensen Beach. Silva was taken to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with serious injuries, underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, according to deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
