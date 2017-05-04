Florida governor's race getting crowded, more candidates coming
The number of candidates for Florida governor is growing. Each party has a big name candidate, but with the 2018 elections 18 months away, the number of candidates running for the Democratic and Republican nominations is likely to grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|Thu
|B1M1P1
|88
|David miller
|Apr 25
|Polo
|1
|Strange Forum
|Apr 23
|horniron
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr 9
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
Find what you want!
Search Bartow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC