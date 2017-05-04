FDOT Public Hearing for PD&E Study in...

FDOT Public Hearing for PD&E Study in Polk County

Thursday May 4

Polk County: Public Hearing for US 98/John Singletary Bridge Project Development and Environment from west of Edgewood Drive to east of the Fort Meade Recreation Area Entrance The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, is holding a public hearing for the US 98/John Singletary Bridge Project Development and Environment study from west of Edgewood Drive to east of the Fort Meade Recreation Area Entrance in Polk County, Florida. The proposed improvements consist of replacing the existing bridge with a new bridge that meets current FDOT design standards and accommodates pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Polk County was issued at May 12 at 2:56AM EDT

