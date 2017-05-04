Adam Putnam looks like Florida's next governor, but lifelong politician tag will dog him

Adam Putnam, the fellow who seems most likely to become Florida's next governor, will stand on the steps of the old Polk County Courthouse in Bartow on Wednesday to kick off his campaign and lay out his vision. He is a fifth-generation son of Florida, who in sharp contrast to term-limited Gov. Rick Scott, does not need to learn what it's like to canoe through clear Florida springs, sit in traffic for an hour on the I-4 corridor or order from a cafecito counter in Miami.

