Polk Co. home damaged by backyard fire
Authorities said a man, trying to burn trash in his backyard, started a brush fire in a county under a burn ban. The Florida Forest Service is investigating the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Forum
|Sun
|horniron
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr 9
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bartow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC