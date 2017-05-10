Man under arrest bites battalion chief's arm twice
BARTOW, Fla. - A Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief underwent emergency surgery Tuesday night after he was bit in the arm by a suspect involved in a motor vehicle crash near Winter Haven.
